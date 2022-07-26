NORTH PORT — A threat is no joke.
That hard life lesson is what a North Port boy and his family are learning after his arrest in Lee County this week.
The child “mentioned a mass shooting,” in a social media post, Cape Coral police spokesperson Brandon Sancho said.
“First, he kind of didn’t mean it and didn’t post it, and then he finally, post Miranda, did say he claimed ownership of those threats,” Sancho said.
The boy, who is 12, told investigators that he didn't plan to follow through with the threat and did not have access to a gun, according to Cape Coral police. Charlotte County Sheriff Office investigators had traced the threat to Cape Coral.
But the damage was done, certainly in the short term.
Authorities have taken a zero-tolerance outlook to threats of violence, after school shootings and public massacres had claimed hundreds of American lives in the last decade.
Police charged him with threatening a mass shooting and held him initially on a $10,000 bond.
It is the second time this summer that Lee County authorities have arrested a child on allegations of threats. A 10-year-old was handcuffed at a Cape Coral school after allegedly texting a photo of an AR-15 along with cash and telling a friend "get ready for Water Day" with an emoji indicting silliness.
The boy told WINK TV that it was a joke and the "get ready for Water Day" comment was not related to the photo.
But the fifth-grader spent 21 days in juvenile detention, although the State Attorney's Office has not pursued any case against the child.
The Daily Sun is not revealing the names of the children involved.
The North Port boy's family faces harsh consequences for his actions, something that police say can be avoided with greater awareness of a child's behavior, online and using apps such as the one used Saturday.
“The most important advice for parents is to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior,” North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said.
On Tuesday, Garrison was supervising the department's Rapid Response Team training for school shooting scenarios. Those exercises run through Friday at the Imagine School Upper Campus on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Sarasota County Schools regularly push the message of rules and expectations, district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said.
"Violations of this nature, including 'joke' threats, are unacceptable," she said. "In some cases, these instances could result in a possible arrest and/or removal from school. We encourage everyone — students, teachers, staff members, and community members alike — to continue to 'say something' if they see anything suspicious, worrisome, or unsafe relating to a school."
Saturday's arrest is, in part, the result of violence at schools. Since 2018, there have been 119 school shootings since 2018, with 27 just this year.
Gun Violence Archive, an online tracking site, reported that kids killed or injured in mass shootings since 2013 totaled 370, with thousands more killed or injured in daily violence. Suicide by guns alone accounted for more than 13,600 deaths in that time period.
Federal agencies planned to address the situation with more than $1 billion in funding pledged by the White House for mental health care for kids and teens. The pandemic's isolation and matching decline in academics were named as causes for concern in the rising rate of violence in schools, according to media reports.
That wasn't enough to stave off the arrest Saturday.
“We’d rather take someone to jail than have these threats be carried out,” Sancho said. “We’d be in a much worse situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.