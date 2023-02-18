Christian Ziegler speaks in July 2021 during the Save America rally held with former President Donald Trump. At the time, Ziegler was Sarasota County commissioner and is now chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — flanked by Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler and state Sen. Joe Gruters — speaks to media Feb. 10 at a COVID-10 vaccine pop-up drive-thru vaccination site in Venice as a part of a Department of Health-Sarasota County event.
Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters.
Christian Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner and is now chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
ORLANDO - Former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler will lead the Republican Party of Florida into the 2024 elections.
Ziegler, who has served as vice chairman of the party, was elected GOP chairman Saturday during a meeting in Orlando.
He will succeed outgoing Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota who did not seek another term as party leader.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to chair the state party and go to bat for so many hardworking Floridians,” Gruters said in a Twitter post. “I wish our next chairman, @ChrisMZiegler all the best as we fight to expand our majority and take back the White House in 2024!”
Ziegler topped Leon County Republican Chairman Evan Power in the race to become state party leader. Power will serve as vice chairman, according to a party Twitter post.
The GOP further cemented its dominance of Florida politics in the 2022 elections, winning races for governor, U.S. senator and all three state Cabinet posts and expanding majorities in the Legislature and congressional delegation.
Democrats also are in the process of choosing a new leader, with four candidates — including former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former state Sen. Annette Taddeo — vying to replace Manny Diaz, who stepped down as chairman in January.
