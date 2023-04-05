 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured breaking topical

'Zombie' drug killing, maiming users

Moody: Xylazine an animal tranquilizers being mixed into opioids, fentanyl

  • 0
'Zombie' drug killing, maiming users

SARASOTA — State residents are at risk from illicit animal tranquilizers, according to Florida's top law enforcement officer.

Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Sarasota on Wednesday for a news conference at Sarasota County Sheriff's Office headquarters.


Ashley Moody, Kurt Hoffman meet with deputies

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman spoke with some SCSO deputies ahead of the news conference Wednesday.
Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman touted local initiatives like the Addiction Recovery Pod as part of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's attempts to combat illicit narcotics.
State Attorney Ed Brodsky

State Attorney Ed Brodsky said that xylazine presence in overdose deaths represented an "alarming trend" in Florida and nationwide.

frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred