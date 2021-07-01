NORTH PORT — We like zooming around.
But it's getting crazier on state roads, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials reporting that statewide drivers in May were ticketed a record 238 times for speeds in excess of 50 mph over the posted limit.
That could mean an interstate driver streaking along at 120 mph, for instance, dodging and drafting and frightening Grand Rapids' grandmothers.
And risking lives, as speeding kills an average of 300 people a year in Florida, according to FHP.
“The trend we are seeing in the number of these dangerous speeding violations is very alarming,” said Terry Rhodes, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
“It underscores the need for all motorists in Florida to take their driving privilege seriously and to remember that the posted speed limit is not merely a suggestion — it is mandatory to keep everyone safe.”
In North Port, traffic violations are up along Tamiami Trail, possibly a post-pandemic aberration. Still, officers had clocked one U.S. 41 driver traveling 98 mph in 55 mph zone, another at 81 mph in a posted 45 mph.
In all, 47 tickets along Tamiami Trail were issued by North Port officers though June. Most violators were traveling 10-20 mph over, spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
“Just know that (we) have people out enforcing traffic speeds,” he said.
Florida is countering what it considers an alarming trend on state roads with a Safe Summer Travel campaign in July, focusing on safety topics and themes such as Slow Down, Stay Cool – Obey All Speed Limits. Extra enforcement is also planned over the three-day weekend, as well.
Speeding at holidays brings added danger, as more of us hit the road. Experts estimate 2.6 million drivers in Florida over the July 4 weekend, which is a return to pre-pandemic traffic levels, according to AAA The Auto Club Group.
“The Florida Highway Patrol will be highly visible during the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the month to enforce aggressive driving, speeding, and impaired driving violations,” said Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Aggressive driving and speeding are not only against the law, but also extremely dangerous.”
North Port had a dedicated traffic unit to enforce such things as speeding, impaired/texting driving, school-zone infractions and signal violations. But because cities and counties mostly engineer roads in grids or spokes, timed traffic lights limit wholesale speeding.
That doesn't stop racing in spurts, especially in modern cars and motorcycles with raceway acceleration.
Add alcohol, and drivers “get a little bolder,” Taylor said. “Remember to just be smart.”
