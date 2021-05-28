NORTH PORT — Police arrested two men and seized drugs and other paraphernalia in a raid on a North Port home.
In custody were James Whitney London, 47, and Bernard L. Helmbright, 51, both listed as living in North Port on the 8400 block of San Pedro Avenue, where police on Thursday raided the home. Investigators at around 1:45 p.m. found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, an alleged log of drug transactions and rounds for a 40-caliber handgun, police said.
The pair were charged with felonies related to dealing and possessing narcotics. London, also charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, was listed in arrest records as unemployed, Helmbright as a pool rescreener. Both were held pending bail in the Sarasota County Jail.
North Port investigators had watched the San Pedro home for possible drug sales, a police spokesperson said. Along with drugs, officers collected hypodermic needles and a tourniquet, baggies used for drug sales, mail addressed to London, and assorted items related to alleged drug sales. Police also found alprazolam, a controlled sedative used for anxiety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.