NORTH PORT - It was a two-car tangle on U.S. 41 in the heart of North Port.
Both cars left the highway and traveled north. One ended up overturned in the middle of the soon-to-be-completed multiuse trail along the highway. The other raced at high sped across the trail and ended up wrecked on the access road.
No one was seriously injured in the incident on Aug. 12.
Still, some on the scene questioned: What if the trail had been occupied by walkers and cyclists?
Once the trail is completed, what protections will there be for those using it? Guard rails, hedges or other protective barriers?
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, which is building the trail along both sides of the highway, there will not be any protective barriers.
"FDOT requires a minimum of four feet of clear width adjacent to both sides of a multi-use path," said Brian Rick of the FDOT. "The path appears to be in compliance with standards and no guardrail is warranted."
That answer does not sit well with Roger Normand, president of the Friends of the Legacy Trail, and an avid biker.
"Why must we always use minimum standards?" Normand asked. "A guard rail would be nice, but we should do better than 'minimum standards.'"
Normand said the state often retrofits protections once someone is killed.
"But why must we wait? We can do better than that," he said.
Rick said a guardrail is "sort of a 'last resort.' It makes it more likely to suffer nuisance hits and cars dragging along its length. It can stop the vehicle, but could actually injure people along the path."
The path is expected to open by September.
