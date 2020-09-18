North Port High School celebrated its football seniors in a celebration Thursday night at their home game. The only problem was, there was no game. Because of a scheduling problem, there were no officials to work the game, and the matchup with Lakewood Ranch High School was shifted to Monday night. No matter. The celebration still took place, and parents joined their seniors on the field to be recognized, and everyone had a good evening.
No game, but North Port High celebrates seniors
