SARASOTA — And it dies again.
With just under 15 minutes of discussion Wednesday, Sarasota County commissioners jettisoned what they said in December was one of their top priorities for 2019 — building a conference or multi-purpose facility in the county.
“I felt it was time for us to have this conversation,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said after Deputy County Administrator Steve Botelho concluded his presentation regarding the long history of discussions on the topic.
“There’s always this on-again, off-again discussion that this community is lacking this type of facility,” Hines added.
Periodically, since 1965, various county commissions have raised the discussion, only to drop it.
The last study on the feasibility of the idea in 2004 even went so far as identifying three parcels in and around the city of Sarasota that were ideal for a convention or multi-purpose center.
But that study also concluded that buy-in would be needed from the Sarasota City commission.
That never happened and the notion died again.
“I hate to see it die again. I really feel it could work here,” Hines said after telling Botelho not to spend any more time on the topic.
“I whole-heartedly agree. The time’s not right,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “We need to protect our infrastructure. That’s where we need to put our money.”
Yet, as they killed the notion, commissioners still hoped that private entities might step forward with a proposal, something Hines said he would like to see happen.
“I’m incredibly eager to hear from the private sector,” Commissioner Mike Moran agreed. “I hope the private sector is listening closely to this.”
However, just last week, the privately-owned Sarasota Bradenton International Convention Center near the airport shuttered its doors due to its inability to attract convention business, the Bradenton Herald reported.
And with the nearby Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto and the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda offering competition, the private sector might be hesitant at proceeding in Sarasota.
Still, Hines remains hopeful.
He told Botelho not to make any more phone calls, but to accept them if the private sector came calling.
“Keep the research because you might use it again,” he said, concluding the discussion.
