Less than 24 hours after an advisory against swimming was put in place at three Sarasota County gulf waters beaches, it was lifted for two of them Thursday afternoon.
"Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today at a satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards," the department said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The beaches affected were for Venice Beach and Lido Casino Beach.
"Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site. The 'no swim' advisory signage has been removed," it stated.
However, the advisory remains on for Brohard Beach. Officials said it will be re-sampled on Friday.
"The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota's 34 miles of beaches," it stated. "The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches."
It said residents can stay up to date by visiting www.OurGulfEnvironment.scgov.net, calling 941-232-2437, or visiting www.visitbeaches.org.
