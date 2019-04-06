The Society Of The North Port Performing Arts Center Inc. recently honored a member of its leadership.

The group recognized the work of Helen Marchese for her years of service.

The society is responsible for providing ushers for each scheduled performance to volunteer to greet, take tickets, seat patrons, hand-out programs, at the North Port Performing Arts Center.

The center is the second-largest event center in Sarasota County.

On March 31, at the Olde World Restaurant, the group honored Helen Marchese for her 11 non-interrupted years of service, including four years on the president seat.

