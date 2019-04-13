North Port High School recognized 112 of its seniors from the Class of 2019 as they received the AICE Diploma on Tuesday night at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda.
AICE, which stands for Advanced International Certificate of Education, is a set of challenging college-level classes for high school students.
It was developed by Cambridge Assessment, a nonprofit, non-teaching department of the University of Cambridge in England. It is designed to give students the option to pursue a more rigorous and ambitious curriculum by teaching key skills to succeed in college-level work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.