North Port High School recognized 112 of its seniors from the Class of 2019 as they received the AICE Diploma on Tuesday night at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda.

AICE, which stands for Advanced International Certificate of Education, is a set of challenging college-level classes for high school students.

It was developed by Cambridge Assessment, a nonprofit, non-teaching department of the University of Cambridge in England. It is designed to give students the option to pursue a more rigorous and ambitious curriculum by teaching key skills to succeed in college-level work.

