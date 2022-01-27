NORTH PORT — North Port city attorneys are asking a higher court to reverse a circuit judge's ruling in the de-annexation dispute in Wellen Park.
That 54-page petition, filed Thursday with the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland, lists counter-arguments to Judge Hunter Carroll's November ruling in favor of the West Villagers for Responsible Government, a Wellen Park group seeking to shift that series of villages from North Port to unincorporated Sarasota County.
Its members have argued North Port mismanages its finances. The group in 2020 filed for a de-annexation hearing.
North Port commissioners voted 5-0 against that de-annexation push in April.
The West Villagers filed a lawsuit to that decision, which Carroll granted last November. He denied the city's appeal of his own decision Dec. 29.
North Port filed what's called a petition for writ of certiorari this week, asking the higher court, which in most instances is a panel of three judges, to review Carroll's ruling.
In Wednesday's filing, city attorneys deemed that ruling a “fundamental miscarriage of justice.”
The newest appeal is another step in the potential de-annexation between Wellen Park and North Port. Wellen Park builders also filed civil suits to block de-annexation, but ultimately dropped that when Carroll ruled in favor of the West Villagers group.
The city's petition this week argues Carroll's rulings were flawed, citing its own interpretations of state rules on annexing/de-annexing land.
North Port commissioners, for instance, in that April 2021 de-annexation hearing decided that granting it would impact the community's greater good, its finances, public health and safety and other similar factors.
Carroll, however, countered that commissioners were tasked with deciding whether de-annexation "could" happen versus whether it "should" happen, that "should" component followed language in state statutes if certain guidelines were met.
“The court (Carroll) concluded it means technically 'possible,' without consideration of public impacts or value judgments,” city lawyers in Wednesday's petition wrote.
It wasn't clear whether the Second District Court of Appeal will hear arguments or issue its finding based on its reading of the 54-page filing.
No matter what Appeals Court decides, however, there are likely further appeals on the horizon, several sources on either side of the debate have said.
Wellen Park, which is the former West Villagers tracing itself to North Port's annexation of that property in 2001, is some 8,500 acres in North Port's west side.
Wellen Park is one of the fastest-growing planned communities in the nation. If contraction succeeded, that would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from city limits, placing it within an unincorporated section of Sarasota County. Doing so would displace a chunk of North Port residents and the huge potential of that area.
At buildout, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value. That area includes the Atlanta Braves baseball complex, CoolToday Park, a retail plaza and Downtown Wellen Park, a retail, housing and entertainment district. Its first phase will open later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.