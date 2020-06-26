NORTH PORT — After delays and more delays, the North Port Aquatic Center is open for business, and taking increased safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The pool is closed for an hour each day for cleaning, which includes recirculating the water, cleaning locker rooms, and high touch point areas.
Signs around the pool show what 6-foot distance looks like, and chairs have been spaced apart. Every other locker stays locked to encourage distance.
The pool is open for swimming lessons, which North Port Parks and Recreation coordinator Laura Ansel said is largely booked through August for beginner's lessons. Residents may also reserve a lane in the competition pool for lap swimming.
The water park portion of the park is open as well.
Ansel said lessons have been limited to four people per class, compared to their regular six. Lessons are now being held in the lazy river, which offers a shallower area for kids to practice, and accommodates social distancing.
Families can receive a free swimming evaluation to determine which level swimmer their child is. Ansel recommends bringing your child for an evaluation in the morning, when the pool is less-crowded.
Lessons are grouped based on the child's ability, rather than their age.
The instructor teaches the class on the pool deck, or in the water standing up, to allow for distance. If the parent or guardian wishes, they can be in the pool with their child.
According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death for children ages 1-4 years old, and 88% of drownings occur with at least one adult present.
"It's important for children to understand what to do around water," Ansel said.
She added that drowning is silent and happens fast. She worried that drownings may increase this year, due to more people being at home, trying to work, and possibly distracted.
Amber Crouse, parent of two boys, Ryan, 5, and Camden, 3, had heard this statistic, and as a result, said,
"We were very adamant about wanting to get them lessons and safe in the water."
Her boys are currently on the third week of lessons.
Ryan said his favorite part about lessons is doing 'bobs', where you hold your breath, go under water, come back up, and repeat.
Diana Dudonis, parent to Griffin, 3, and Hugo, 5, said she taught her boys they always have to have an adult present if they want to go in the water.
Hugo, said his favorite part about lessons, is when they go underwater to retrieve rings.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.