Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts its Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the post, located at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. The menu includes 10 flavors of wings with either five wings for $4.50 or 10 wings for $8; fries are another $2. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Archaeological Society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd., North Port. Anthropologist Gene Dole speaks about his involvement in the 1972-73 International Afar Research Expeditions, which included the excavation and examination of the now famous Lucy remains. For more information, visit www.wmslss.org. Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meetings are free and take place from September through May, on the second Tuesday.
Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as Back Pack Angels hosts its September and October meetings at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. The meetings take place at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of most months. The September meeting is Sept. 3; the October meeting is Oct. 1. BPA is a nonprofit group that delivers hygiene products to schools and social services in North Port. It is always seeking volunteers. Learn more at www.backpackangels.org.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 312 Riders dinner is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. The dinner includes T-bone steak, potato, dessert and salad for $12. Tickets for the event must be purchased by Sept. 3. Music will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
