Commander’s Dinner
Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Commander’s Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30. The menu consist of chicken shish kebabs, sides and dessert. The game plinko begins at 7 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts its Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the post, located at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. The menu includes 10 flavors of wings with either five wings for $4.50 or 10 wings for $8; fries are another $2. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as Back Pack Angels hosts its September and October meetings at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. The meetings take place at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of most months. The September meeting is Sept. 3; the October meeting is Oct. 1. BPA is a nonprofit group that delivers hygiene products to schools and social services in North Port. It is always seeking volunteers. Learn more at www.backpackangels.org.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 312 Riders dinner is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. The dinner includes T-bone steak, potato, dessert and salad for $12. Tickets for the event must be purchased by Sept. 3. Music will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Casino trip
The Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a one-day trip to Immokalee Casino leaving at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 from the church. The cost is $25 per person. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-416-5559.
Tour de North Port
Registration is open for the 10th annual “It’s the Green Pumpkin” Tour de North Port. The ride is a bicycle ride fundraiser sponsored by People for Trees set for Sunday, Oct. 20. Tour de North Port is not a race; it is an organized bicycle ride. Cyclists can choose a 15-, 35-, or 65-mile route through North Port “that highlights the city’s parks and natural pine flatwoods settings.” It starts at 8 a.m. from Imagine School Upper Campus, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. The day includes a 7 a.m. breakfast; catered lunch, desserts, rest stops and mobile support and gear, organizers said. Register online at www.peoplefortrees.com for $45 until Oct. 18; $50 at the event. The first 400 registrants receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and “Got Shade?” sunglasses. Anyone wanting to be an event sponsor either as an event sponsor for $200 or T-shirt sponsor for $100 can contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
