Summer meetings
The Marine Corps League Detachment 948 meets three times this summer. The meetings take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29; July 27 and Aug. 31 at Olde World Restaurant. For more information, call 941-204-5153.
Health fair
A Summer Health Fair takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 28 at The Springs of South Biscayne. A variety of health care providers will offer screenings and other information to benefit attendees. The Springs of South Biscayne is at 6235 Hoffman Street, North Port.
Commander’s Dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a Commander’s Dinner featuring meatballs and spaghetti at 5 p.m. June 28 for a donation of $8. Plinko will also be played during the evening starting at 7 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Casino trip
The Knights of Columbus Council 7997 host a bus trip to Immokalee Casino leaving at 8 a.m. July 8 from North Port Walmart for a cost of $25. To reserve seats, call Michael at 941-400-7416.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS post 2000 hosts Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. June 29 with 10 flavors of wings available. The cost is $4.50 for five wings or $8 for 10; fries are another $2 with carry-outs available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Steak dinner
AMVETS Post 312 Riders hosts its steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m July 6. Presale tickets are available until July 2. Dinner includes T-bone steak, baked potato, dessert and salad for $12. The post is at 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northport mealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
