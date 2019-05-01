Derby party

AMVETS Post 2000 Auxiliary hosts a derby party starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. It includes pony races, bonnet and silks contests along with a raffle. Food is served from 4-7 p.m. and includes Kentucky Hot Browns. Proceeds benefit auxiliary charities. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.

