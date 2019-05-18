Golf tournament
The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament is set for today at the Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte. It is held by North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948 to help students in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools. Entry fee for a player is $75. The tournament, which is a foursome scramble, starts at 8:30 a.m. A ticket includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf, beverage tickets and a post-tournament awards dinner at AMVETS Post 312 in North Port. To join or for more information, contact Ken Miller at 941-204-5153.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. They are hosting a Beat the Clock membership drive on Monday. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, ...improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.
‘Pray for Peace’ vigil
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts a Pray for Peace vigil at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at the church flag pole where it will “pray for peace, end the violence and honor those who have died while serving in the armed forces.” The church is at 4285 Wesley Lane. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Casino trip
The Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a one-day trip on Monday, May 20 at Immokalee Casino for $25. The bus leaves at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to make reservations, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
NARFE meets
NARFE Chapter 1713 meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The topic is wills and trusts. For more information, call 941-240-6127.
‘More Than Sad’
A program called “More Than Sad: Teen Depression” takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 4 at the Morgan Family Community Center, North Port. It teaches teens “to recognize the signs of depression in themselves and others, challenges the stigma surrounding depression and demystifies the treatment process.” Register by sending an email to: amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. The speaker is Alice White of People for Trees. For more information or to join, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743 or visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Water quality summitSarasota County hosts a water quality summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit is at the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It “is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally,” officials said. Registration is required. For more information, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call 941-861-5000.
