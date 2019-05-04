Derby party
AMVETS Post 2000 Auxiliary hosts a derby party starting at 2 p.m. today. It includes pony races, bonnet and silks contests along with a raffle. Food is served from 4-7 p.m. and includes Kentucky Hot Browns. Proceeds benefit auxiliary charities. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Golf tournament
The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament is set for Saturday, May 18 at the Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte. It is held by North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948 to help students in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools. Entry fee for a player is $70 until today, $75 after that. The tournament, which is a foursome scramble, starts at 8:30 a.m. A ticket includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf, beverage tickets and a post-tournament awards dinner at AMVETS Post 312 in North Port. To join or for more information, contact Ken Miller at 941-204-5153.
Post dance
VFW Post 8203 is hosting a Honor Guard Dance starting at 5 p.m. May 11 at the post, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. The cost is $5 with music from Mike and Joe along with a raffle and other prizes.
Quarter auction
The North Port Quarter Auction set for 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Morgan Family Community Center will raise funds for North Port High School’s wrestling squad and its efforts to send student-athletes to summer camps and tournaments. The center is at 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. For more information, follow the group on Facebook at #charity quarterauctionsof northport or call 941-586-8126.
AMVETS dinner
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 312 hosts its baby back rib dinner set for May 19. The menu includes baby back ribs, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a cost of either $14 for a full rack or $10 for a half-rack. Reservations must be made by May 8. The food is served from 5-7 p.m. with music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Funds raised will go to the Ladies Auxiliary 312 Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad @gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino with buses boarding at 8 a.m. May 13 at North Port Walmart. The cost is $25. Reserve seats by calling Michael at 941-400-7416.
Water quality summitSarasota County hosts a water quality summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit is at the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It “is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally,” officials said. Registration is required. For more information, visit scgov.net/water qualitysummit or call 941-861-5000.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
