Wing Fest

Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Choices include 10 wings for $8 or five for $4.50 with fries $2; carry outs available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.

Scholarship availableAllamanda Garden Club has two scholarships available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31. Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.

