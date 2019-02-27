Car show
The fifth annual San Pedro Community Festival will include a Classic Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 with registration for a $10 donation at 9:30 a.m. It will include a 50/50 drawing and door prizes along with music and trophies for a pastor’s choice and 20 judges trophies. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a discussion at 6 p.m. March 20 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, featuring Mollie Holland. Holland will discuss waterways in the region. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.north portfriendsofwildlife.org.
Art center
North Port Art Center is accepting art and 3-D pieces for its next exhibit called Reflections from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Art will represent “the artists interpretation of light and shadow.” The exhibit runs until March 29 with a March 15 reception at the center’s open house. It is located at 5950 Sam Shapos way. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
Archaeological society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Blvd. The meeting features archaeologist Robert Carr talking about Everglades: Lost Creeks and Prehistoric Sites. For more information, visit www.wmslss.org.
Wind Ensemble
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble has its next performance at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Suncoast Catherdra MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. A variety of songs from “Miss Saigon,” “Les Miserables,” “Dances with Wolves” and “Aladdin” will be included with performers from North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood and other areas as part of the ensemble. Admission is $5 at the door.
Plant sale
Allamanda Garden Club of North Port hosts its fundraising plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 at 4483 Persian Lane, North Port. It will include annuals, houseplants, perennials, supplies and other items. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. The club meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Friday of the month September through May at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. For more information, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Community festival
San Pedro Catholic Church hosts its Community Festival March 1-3, co-sponsored by the city of North Port, the Atlanta Braves, Quality TV and other area businesses. It includes rides, games, a car and bike show, music and other events. During it, North Port will make a proclamation welcoming the Atlanta Braves.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino with the buses boarding at 8 a.m., Monday, March 11 at North Port Wal-Mart. Cost is $25. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-400-7416.
Tour de Parks
Friends of Legacy Trail hosts its annual Tour de Parks ride on Sunday, March 24. It starts and finishes at Venice Train Depot, 303 East Venice Avenue, Venice. There are 21-, 35- or 62-mile rides along Legacy Trail and other routes. Registration is $40 through Feb. 27; $45 between Feb. 28-March 20 and $50 after March 20. The 62-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 21-mile ride begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.friendsofthelegacytrail.org.
