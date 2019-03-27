Volunteer sought
People for Trees is seeking volunteers for Tree Fair taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 at North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. Volunteers are needed to unload trees, assist with activities and clean up after the fair. For more information, call Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
‘Let’s Dance’
North Port Concert Band holds “Let’s Dance” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 West Price Blvd. Tickets are available online at www.northportconcertband.org or by calling the box office at 941-426-8479. Tickets are $5 for students and $12 for adults.
Scholarship availableAllamanda Garden Club has two scholarships available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31. Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Garage Sale
North Port Art Center hosts an indoor Gallery Garage Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
AMVETS 312 steak dinner
AMVETS Post 312 riders will hold its monthly steak dinner on April 6. Tickets for the dinner will be on sale until April 3 and are $12. Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be entertainment following dinner until 9:30 p.m. AMVETS Post 312 is located at 7050 Chancellor Boulevard, North Port. For more information call post 312 at 941-449-5403.
Spring Yard SaleKnights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts its Spring Yard Sale on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the Parish Life Building in North Port. It starts at 8 a.m. They are currently collecting items for it, including furniture, clothing, books, yard tools, jewelry and others. If interested in donating items, contact Mike at 941-390-7248 or Tony at 617-320-1759.
NARFE meeting
North Port NARFE Chapter 1713 meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at Olde World Restaurant in North Port. The speaker is Debi Moser, who works with a firm that helps the hearing impaired. For more information call 941-240-6127.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts Bob Clark for a discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. April 23 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Clark is a member of the Venice Area Audubon Society who will discuss that group. He’ll also discuss www.ebird.org and statistical reporting of birds.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino leaving North Port Wal-Mart at 8 a.m. Monday, April 8 at a cost of $25. Call Michael at 941-400-7416 to make reservations.
Free tax help
AARP is hosting its Tax-Aide Program at various sites around North Port until April 15, but membership with AARP is not required. It takes place:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at Holiday Park Recreational Center, Tuscola Boulevard Phase 1 Hall;
• 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays at San Pedro Catholic Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail;
• 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays — by appointment only — Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. Call 941-861-1744.
Taxpayers seeking assistance should bring photo identification, last year’s tax return, a Social Security card along with income and deduction documents.
Quarter auction
A North Port Quarter Auction will benefit North Port High School Project Graduation at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 941-586-8126 or email npqainfo@gmail.com.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries starting April 1. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers needed
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
