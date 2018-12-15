NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members and the holidays.
Chamber members met at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Village for the chamber’s annual social.
Chamber Executive Director Bill Gunnin said the annual holiday social replaces the typical after hours social. The chamber hosts monthly after hours socials to get members together to enjoy dinner and unwind.
The event at Bobcat Village included dinner, music, dancing and a visit from Santa Claus as a way to kick off the holidays.
Along with featuring a business and allowing members to mingle, the chamber also hosted North Port Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots collected two full boxes of toys thanks to chamber members.
Walter Alexander, co-coordinator for Sarasota County Toys for Tots, thanked the chamber members for helping the group provide for the needy families.
“(It’s) a way to celebrate the holiday,” Gunnin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.