The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Guides are here.
This annual publication provides valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community and what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors.
The 2019 Community Guides are available for free at the chamber office and other designated locations throughout the community.
I would like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the 2019 Community Guide and making it possible for the chamber to provide this publication for free to our community.
The 2019 Community Guides provides a directory of businesses that are members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. These businesses have been checked by the chamber through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
These businesses are reputable and reliable businesses that provide a valuable service and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these chamber businesses when you need any products and services.
Business & Community Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering chamber members only a discount on vendor booth and sponsorship opportunities for the 33rd annual Business & Community Expo to be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
During the discount period, chamber businesses will have the first opportunity to select and secure vendor booth locations and sponsorship opportunities of their choice. On Feb. 1, vendor booths and sponsorship fees will increase and any remaining vendor booths and sponsorships will be open to non-chamber businesses. There will be a limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships available and will be secured on a first-come/first-serve basis.
The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is “The Art of Business.” The expo will be held in conjunction with the City of North Port’s “Arts on the Green” on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the expo.
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and attract new clients and customers. The chamber is pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor of the Business & Community Expo.
Chamber Orientation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a chamber orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
The orientation is designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a chamber membership to new chamber members, current chamber members and prospective chamber members.
Chamber benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed.
Chamber orientations are free and open to all chamber members and to the public. It is requested that you register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Doughnuts, fruit, coffee and water will be provided.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
