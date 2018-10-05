North Port Art Center celebrates 30 years
NORTH PORT — In 1988, a group of North Port residents got together to celebrate and discuss art.
Since then the North Port Art Guild has grown into what is known today as the North Port Art Center.
On Friday night, during the champagne toast at the center, current members and the community will gather to celebrate the center its last 30 years and its founding members.
“Friday is our big event,” North Port Art Center Director Deedee Gozion said.
Gozion is excited for the evening.
The guild grew into the center. The nonprofit relies on community support to keep the center’s doors open.
The center provides classes for all ages along with some free classes for children.
“(We’re) trying to cater to all,” Gozion said.
Tonight’s event will be a preview for the upcoming Great Gallery Heist fundraiser. The community is welcome to come see the art that will be sold at the heist Oct. 13.
For the heist, the art center asked its artists to donate a piece of art that will be sold to profit the center. During the event, those who buy a piece can “steal” another person’s piece and vice versa.
Gozion said the event is a lot of fun for those involved and is sold out this year due to its popularity.
While the event is sold out, those interested in learning more about the art center can do so tonight at the champagne toast. The event is free and open to all residents and will include drinks and light snacks.
As for the art center itself, Gozion said continue to grow and she’s thankful for the support.
“We’re so thankful for the city, for those who have donated and those have attended classes,” Gozion said.
She’s also thankful for those who spread the word, because she still finds that people don’t know about the center and what it does.
“We want everyone to have a good experience,” Gozion said.
Those interested in learning more can attend tonight’s free champagne toast from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
For more information, or to learn more about the center, call 941-423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.