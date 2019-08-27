Staff Report
NORTH PORT — A consulting company has been tapped to assist the North Port Art Center “to lead them forward in a ‘revitalization project,’” the center announced recently.
The center has retained Jay Graham of J.G. Consulting Co. to lead the project, it said in a recent news announcement.
“The Board of Directors and Mr. Graham have been working very close the last several months to accomplish this very important time in the history of the organization,” the art center said. “Mr. Graham has vast experience in fundraising, board leadership, strategic planning and business operations.”
The art center said Graham has “worked with organizations to prioritize the essential elements of successful not for profit.”
The North Port Art Center is a part of what is known as the Dallas White Park campus that has included a YMCA pool and child care facility. The pool has been closed and the child care facility is set to be closed Sept. 30.
The art center has not been affected by the changes.
“The art center is very excited to have Mr. Graham work with them and look forward to him bringing them to the forefront of the art and civic community not just in North Port, but in Sarasota County,” the art center said in a news release.
It calls itself “a hidden jewel in the crown of the city of North Port.”
It is online at www.northportartcenter.org and can be found on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.