North Port band heading to Rome

NORTH PORT — The North Port High School Marching Alliance and Color Guard received their official invite Feb. 18 to take part in the 2020 New Year festival in Rome, Italy.
The invitation took place with officials from Rome, Sarasota County Schools and district officials along with city of North Port representives looking on.
The official invite came from Robert Bone and Lizzie McKittrick. Bone is president and CEO of Destination Events and the Rome Parade. McKittrick is the director of the Rome Parade. They represented Rome Mayor Elena Raggi.
North Port High Music Director Owen Bradley accepted the invite, with North Port Mayor Chris Hanks and Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert looking on.
“In recognition of a reputation for excellence in musical performance, The Mayor of Rome, The Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Cultural Development in Rome, together with event organizers, Destination Events and performance travel organizers Youth Music of the World, take great pleasure in extending an invitation to the North Port High School Band Alliance Florida, USA to participate in The City of Rome New Year’s Day Parade, and the New Year’s Festival Concert Series, to take place throughout the City of Rome, Italy between December 28th 2019 and January 3rd 2020,” the invite states according to a news release.
According to the news release, Bradley has, for decades, pursued a music program to be second to none. About two decades ago, the city of North Port asked him to form a Fourth of July parade band. It started with 16 members of a drum corps.
In 2019, North Port High School “has a superior rated, full-fledged marching band and color guard which participates at football games and parades and is (more than) 120 members strong,” the news release said.
The Marching Alliance so far has been involved in numerous college bowl games and parades, including events in Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Memphis, the news release states.
“The NPHS Marching Alliance caught the attention of the Rome organizers after being recommended by other band directors across the country,” it said.
Hanks commended the students involved.
“I am very proud of you all for this accomplishment. Music frees the soul, and you are all an example of that,” he said.
Detert spoke about her grandson being a part of the Marching Alliance and his great experience. Detert committed to help fundraising efforts for the trip, the release states.
Students leave for Rome on Dec. 27 with a cost per student and one chaperone about $3,400, the news release states.
“We knew this was a pretty high goal when they first reached out to us,” Bradley said. “But there’s never been a goal this group hasn’t reached. We are teaching our kids to achieve their dreams. This experience is a dream come true for many.”
In the news release, Band Parent Organization Vice President Pat Switzer said fundraising for the trip is still underway.
“We are hoping the public will assist in making this attainable for as many students as possible. These kids aren’t just representing the high school, they are representing our city,” Switzer said. “They are an amazingly hardworking and respectful group of kids. We hope the residents and businesses in the city will help support our efforts.”
Anyone wanting to help can contact Band Parent Organization at nphsbpo@gmail.com or mail NPHS BPO, P.O. BOX 7031 North Port, FL 34290.
