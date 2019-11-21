NORTH PORT — The North Port High School Band Parent Organization will soon host its first Duck Derby at the new North Port Aquatic Center.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 6205 West Price Blvd.

Those who purchase a $5 ticket will receive a duck. The first person to get their duck all the way around the lazy river will win a $300 cash prize. The second will take home $100.

The Band Parent Organization plans to host a series of events, in an effort to raise $60,000 to purchase new marching band uniforms.

To assist with the organization's fundraising efforts, contact nphsbpo@gmail.com

