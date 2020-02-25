About 300 people came out to the February Community Yard Sale, hosted by the city of North Port on Saturday morning.
Despite the the cool temperatures, the shoppers and about 50 vendors came to the City Center Green to buy and sell merchandise like hand-made soaps, books, toys, plants, household goods and everything in between.
The next Community Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to noon March 21 at the same place. Admission is free for shoppers and vendors pay $10 per space and an extra $5 if they need a table.
Reserve space stopping by the Mullen or Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275, or visit www.cityofnorthport.com.
