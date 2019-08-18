GMACBike062415F_B

In this 2015 photo, Trenton Brill, 14, a counselor-in-training with North Port Parks and Recreation summer camp, assists 5-year-old Aaron Pingree as he makes his way around an obstacle course at the bike rodeo.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA

NORTH PORT - The annual Buckaroo Bike Rodeo is coming back to North Port on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The rodeo, open to children up to age 12, will take place in Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave.

The rodeo will start at 10 a.m. and wind up at noon.  The highlight will feature skills events, including zig/zag, slow race, long roll, a figure eight course and more.

Ribbons will be awarded, along with prizes. The grounds will also have a bounce house.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port and supported by People for Trees.

Buckaroo Bike Rodeo will be held rain or shine. Volunteers, sponsors and donations are needed.

For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments