NORTH PORT - The annual Buckaroo Bike Rodeo is coming back to North Port on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The rodeo, open to children up to age 12, will take place in Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave.
The rodeo will start at 10 a.m. and wind up at noon. The highlight will feature skills events, including zig/zag, slow race, long roll, a figure eight course and more.
Ribbons will be awarded, along with prizes. The grounds will also have a bounce house.
The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port and supported by People for Trees.
Buckaroo Bike Rodeo will be held rain or shine. Volunteers, sponsors and donations are needed.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.