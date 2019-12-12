On Dec. 8, the Buffalo Bills Backers of North Port, along with their friends and neighbors and supported by Buffalo Wings & Rings, presented the Marine Corps Detachment 948 with more than 60 bicycles and helmets and multiple boxes of toys for their Toys for Tots program.
The Backers' core mission is to share smiles, targeting the youth and less fortunate in the community, leading by example and understanding that those that we help today may be the ones we ask for help from in the future, said club Secretary Betty Regan.
"Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors, and it is the Backers' belief that North Port is equally worthy and deserving of being called the same," she said.
This is the official Buffalo Bills Backers chapter in North Port. They meet at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 Price Blvd, North Port. Anyone interested can contact Betty Regan via email at panfishcookers@aol.com or 941-525-4798 or look on the Buffalo Bills page under Buffalo Bills Backers chapters in North Port.
