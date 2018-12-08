Breakfast with Santa
The Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 will host Breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 22 for AMVETS families as well as needy children in the North Port area. Children up to 12 years old are invited but must be registered by today receive a gift. Sign-up sheets are at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., in Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Christmas Bazaar
The Holy Name Society of San Pedro Church annual Christmas Bazaar and Raffle takes place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. It includes free photos with Santa, homemade crafts, new and used gifts along with raffles and baked goods. Today, it will have a lunch at Mary's Cafe and a Pancake Breakfast takes place from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday for $6; children 5 and younger are free.
Car show
San Pedro Catholic Church quarterly car show is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration begins at 9:30 am. with $10 donation per entrant. Public entry is free. There will be a Pastor's Choice trophy, 20 Judges' Choice trophies along with door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music and food available for purchase. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
Golf tournament
AMVETS Post 312 hosts a fundraising golf tournament today at Pine Moor golf course. Entry fee is $60 per golfer with the scramble starting at 8 a.m. A small breakfast and pork loin dinner are included in the event. A variety of prizes will be awarded. Money raised helps the Veterans Relief Fund. Registration forms are available at the post. For more information, call 941-429-5403. The post is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd. North Port.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino leaving at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 from the North Port Walmart for $25. For more information or to register, call Michael at 941-400-7416.
Spaghetti dinner
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts its Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Carry out is available. Trinity Church is at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Archaeological Society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society holds its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Boulevard. For more information, call Hilda Boron at 941-426-1719.
Christmas Bazaar
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts its Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 14-15. It will include North Port High School's Advanced Women's Chorus and Concert Choir performing at 4 p.m. Friday and, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the female duet Svitanok will perform in the Church Hall. The bazaar is from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Library celebration
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library celebrates the library's first year of operation with a volunteer recognition and holiday reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at the Shannon Staub Public Library Meeting Room, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
AMVETS Town Hall
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a members-only Town Hall at the post at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12. It will include AMVETS 2000 members, Ladies Auxiliary and Suns of AMVETS. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Holiday sale
Friends of the North Port Public Library hosts a holiday sale in mid-December. Among the gifts available will be children books, garden stones and gift cards to restaurants. It takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 and then from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Proceeds support children reading programs.
Cookie walk
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts its Sunday School Cookie Walk from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 15 at the church, 4200 S. Biscayne Drive. A small box filled with a variety of cookies is $7; large box is $10. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth attending summer camps.
AVMETS Christmas
The annual Sons of AMVETS Christmas Dinner is 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. The dinner includes prime rib, salad, baked potato, roll and dessert for $12. Tickets are on sale until Dec. 13. Proceeds benefit the general fund. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a talk by Cora Berchem at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will be discussing manatees, their biology, habits and status of their population along with threats to their well-being. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues Dec. 16 with “Christmas Winds.” An afternoon show, “Thanks for the Memories” takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28 and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28 with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School
For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Scooters for vets
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Philly cheesesteak dinner Dec. 21. The dinner, from 5-7 p.m., costs a donation of $8 with proceeds benefiting Scooters for Veterans. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Cookie, candy sale
Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a cookie and candy sale starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 with lunch served from noon-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Volunteers needed
North Port Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers to be drivers or kitchen assistants available to work midday once a week for a few hours for meal preparation or delivery. To volunteer or for more information, call Terry Repose at 941-685-6969 or email npmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
