Steak dinner
AMVETS 312 Riders host steak dinner on Jan. 5 for its Time for the Riders event. The cost is $12 and includes T-bone steak, potato, salad and dessert. The last day to purchase tickets is Jan. 2. The Allegros will provide entertainment. It is located at 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Car show
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library hosts its charity car show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at the library. Registration is $10 donation and is open to all makes and models. It takes place at the library and Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. For more information, email tjrenihan@comcast.net.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13, 2019, at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 with “Thanks for the Memories” and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28, and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28, 2019, with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School. For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Update on burial site
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will host a lecture by Historian John McCarthy on “The Manasota Key Off-shore Burial Site,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Entry for this fundraising event is $12 ($8 for Friends of CHEC), which includes wine and hors d’oevres. Socializing is from 5 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory. In 2016, divers discovered human skeletal remains and hand-woven burial fabric 300 feet off Manasota Key in 20 feet of water. It is believed that the remains were at the bottom of a freshwater pond during the Archaic Period when sea levels were 30 feet lower than today. “There’s nothing else like this on the planet … and it’s offshore Manasota Key,” said McCarthy, who is executive director of Historical Spanish Point in Osprey. He is collaborating with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in presenting lectures about the recently discovered 7,000-year-old off-shore site. For more about the event and CHEC, visit www.checflorida.org or call 941-475-0769.
Tennis Ball
The Suncoast Humane Society is planning its 11th annual Tennis Ball for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Boca Grande Club’s Clubhouse. There will be entertainment and live and silent auctions that offer upscale items, including art, entertainment and travel packages. Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services and the homeless animals they serve. Tickets are $125 and include gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverages, and may be purchased at Suncoast Humane Society and the Boca Grande Club and at www.humane.org.
The Tennis Ball serves to kick off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament. It will be held every Wednesday from Jan. 30 — March 6 at the club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, featuring top professional and collegiate players.
Trivia night
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has a planned a night of fun and prizes Trivia Night, set for Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by “Mr. Trivia” Jim Wasowski. The donation is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit International Outreach Programs. For tickets and info contact Jennifer at 816-678-4045 or jennylynncope@gmail.com.
