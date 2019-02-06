‘Red Hot Bunco’
The North Port Coalition of Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, is hosting Red Hot Bunco as a fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at New Hope Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. It will include dice games, a 50/50 drawing, raffles, a silent auction and a Crazy Hat contest. Tickets are $20. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that helps supply hygiene products to children in need in North Port. For more information, call 941-876-4809 or 813-758-2805.
Novelist speaks
Novelist Virginia Czaja, who writes under the name Virginia Crane is the guest speaker at Shannon Staub Public Library at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Czaja has written more than a dozen books. She is a North Port resident and may hold a writing exercise during her talk. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.