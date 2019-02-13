Serb Fest
The ninth annual Serb Fest takes place this weekend featuring traditional Serbian music, food, dance, heritage exhibtions, a kids’ carnival and vendors at St. Sava Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd. It is from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3. For more information, contact 941-894-9895.
Book sale
The Friends of the North Port Library sponsors a book sale in February. More than 2,000 books and other types of media will be for sale. The preview starts for members only from 1-4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 13. It will be open for the public from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15 along with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Membership applications are available at the library bookstore.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts Terry Root from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Root will discuss plastics and the harmful effects it has on wildlife. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.north portfriendsofwildlife.org.
Valentines for Vets
The eighth annual Valentines for Vets dinner dance takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the San Pedro Catholic Church Activity Center. Tickets are $15 and includes a dinner of salad, baked ziti, meatballs and dessert along with music by Happy Feet. For tickets, call Tony at 617-320-1759 or Ed at 941-661-5176.
‘House of Blues’
North Port Art Center holds a “House of Blues” reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Awards will be presented and refreshments served. The center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
Spaghetti dinner
St. Nathaniel’s Sunday School spaghetti dinner fundraiser takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Biscayne Drive. The cost is $10 per adult; $5 per child 8 and younger or $20 per family. the fundraiser benefits Episcopal Relief and Development. For more information, contact 941-426-2520.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser
A fundraiser for Meals on Wheels is set for 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Family Table Restaurant in North Port. The morning includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage for $10 that can be purchased by calling Ellen Domke at 941-441-5121 or Jeanne Kilcourse at 941-626-1448 or at the door.
Yard sale
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts a church yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon March 23. To reserve a table at a cost of $15, contact Helen between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 941-426-2520.
