Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has its next meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month from September through May. This month’s program is “Where the Wild Things Are” focusing on Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda. For more informaiton, call 941-423-0743 or visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
DAR meeting
The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the North Port Public Library. It is looking for people who have Revolutionary War patriots in their family tree — and note the service is not limited to fighting with the militia. It is being sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chamber of DAR and the Myakka Chapter of NSDAR Sarasota. For more information, call 941-456-2199.
