Casino trip
The Knights of Columbus Council 7997 host a bus trip to Immokalee Casino with the bus boarding at 8 a.m. Jan. 14 at North Port Walmart. The cost is $25. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-400-7416.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
