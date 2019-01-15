Meals on Wheels fundraiser
North Port Meals on Wheels has a fundraiser set for today with a portion of sales from Bocca Lupo Pizza locations in North Port and Port Charlotte going back to the nonprofit. To take part, call North Port’s Bocca Lupo at 941-423-9653 or Port Charlotte’s location at 941-206-9653.
Free throw championship
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 in North Port hosts a free-throw championship Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, 6851 S. Biscayne. Registration begins at 3 p.m. with the championship starting at 4 p.m. There will be 12 age brackets for boys and girls. For more information, call Chuck at 941-441-7541 or Mike at 941-380-7248.
NPFOWL talk
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a Mary Lundeberg discussion at 6 p.m., Jan. 16 at Shannon Staub Library, located at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Lundeberg will discuss “wild Florida” with slides of her work. Her art has been exhibited in art galleries, books and newspapers in several states. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northport friendsofwildlife.org.
Health fair
A free health fair is set for noon — 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Elite Training & Fitness, 946 Tamiami Trail, No. 204, in Port Charlotte. A doctor will be on hand discussing internal medicine and other issues. Along with that, it includes glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings along with massages, posture screenings and balance testing. For more information, contact Julie Anne McGready at findjamfit@gmail.com or call 941-286-3475.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 with “Thanks for the Memories” and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28, and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28 with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School. For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
