Road-E-O today in North Port
The 2019 Road-E-O is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Public Works facility at 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Officials said more than 2,000 people attending the 2018 North Port Public Works Road-E-O. It is an opportunity for people to check out some of the large vehicles used by the city’s Public Works crews. Event includes “children’s activities, equipment demonstrations, interactive booths, music, food vendors and bounce houses,” the city said in a news release. There’s no cost to attend the annual event.
DAR meeting
The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the North Port Public Library. It is looking for people who have Revolutionary War patriots in their family tree — and note the service is not limited to fighting with the militia. It is being sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chamber of DAR and the Myakka Chapter of NSDAR Sarasota. For more information, call 941-456-2199.
