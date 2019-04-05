Play this weekend
The North Port High School Theatre Department presents “Once Upon a Mattress” this weekend at North Port Performing Arts Center. It takes place at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 adults; $8 seniors over the age of 55; $5 for students ages 7-18 and free for kids 6 and under.
Spring Yard Sale
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts its Spring Yard Sale on today, Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the Parish Life Building in North Port. It starts at 8 a.m. They are currently collecting items for it, including furniture, clothing, books, yard tools, jewelry and others. If interested in donating items, contact Mike at 941-390-7248 or Tony at 617-320-1759.
Archaeological society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Blvd., North Port. Archaeologist Maranda Kles will discuss the submerged burial site off Manasota Key and what relationships it may have had with Warm Mineral Springs, Little Salt Spring or other Southwest Florida populations. For more information, visit www.wmslss.org.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino leaving North Port Walmart at 8 a.m. Monday, April 8 at a cost of $25. Call Michael at 941-400-7416 to make reservations.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick @yahoo.com.
Quarter auction
A North Port Quarter Auction will benefit North Port High School Project Graduation at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 941-586-8126 or email npqainfo@gmail.com.
