COMMUNITY NIGHT WITH THE BRAVES
Step up to the plate at Community Night on March 21 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The public is invited to showcase their North Port pride as the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15, which includes reserved seats for 500 North Port residents and a free promotional item while supplies last. Seats are in section 124 of the SunTrust Pavilion and are not assigned. All are first come, first served. Parking at CoolToday Park is $10 per vehicle. To order tickets, contact the Atlanta Braves by calling (941) 413-5000 or visit www.Braves.com/SpringTraining.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
North Port Parks & Recreation will host a Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon March 21 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Admission and parking are free for all shoppers. Rent a sale space for $10. Get a table for $5 more. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
BACKPACK ANGELS GALA
North Port Coalition for Homeless & Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels is having its 10th Anniversary Gala Toast at 6 p.m. April 4 at Heron Creek Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd, North Port. Tickets are $60 and include dinner, glass of wine, speaker, entertainment, grand raffle, silent auction. Silent Auction prize is dinner for four and two bottles of wine donated by Chef Bruce Bailey, cooked and served by Chef Bruce at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Speaker will be Jeanne Nealon co-founder and president of Laces of love. Entertainment by “The Harpist and the Blue-Eyed Songster” Margaret Germain and Jamie Besterfield. Purchase tickets from any BPA volunteer or call Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805 or Joyce Hill 941-878-4809, or visit www.backpackangels.org.
HERON CREEK TOURNEY
The Heron Creek Community Foundation will have its annual golf tournament with an 8 a.m. shotgun start Wednesday, April 22 at the course, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd. This is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. To find out about playing, sponsoring or donating the the prizes and silent auctions, or to find out more about the foundation, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org and click on “2020 Golf Tournament Registration,” or contact Bob Burkart at rwburkart1@gmail.com or 941-661-0603, or Brian Hawley at BrianHawley66@yahoo.com or 941-423-0265.
