Post dance
VFW Post 8203 is hosting a Honor Guard Dance starting at 5 p.m. today at the post, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. The cost is $5 with music from Mike and Joe along with a raffle and other prizes.
‘Whatta Mom’ comedy
A comedy show celebrating Mother’s Day is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Six women are set to perform. Advance tickets are available online for $20 at whattamom1.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door.
Holly’s Hope
The monthly meeting of Holly’s Hope, which works to end stigma of depression and strengthen state laws to help those in need, takes place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Morgan Family Community Center.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino with buses boarding at 8 a.m. May 13 at North Port Walmart. The cost is $25. Reserve seats by calling Michael at 941-400-7416.
Volunteers needed
Drivers are sought to help postal carriers pick up food during the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive today. The time is from 10 am.–4 p.m. with sorters to help box up food from noon-3 p.m. or 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The location is at Trinity Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. For more information, call Megan at 941-441-7197.
Grandparents as parents
Florida state Rep. James Buchanan will be at a meeting of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren at 11 a.m. May 13 at Jacaranda Library in South Venice to listen to concerns from the group. Jacaranda Library is at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., South Venice.
