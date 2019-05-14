safeTALK
The next safeTALK is 9 a.m.-noon today, at North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port. safeTALK addresses how to identify people who have depression or other mental health issues. For more information, call Amy Vogel at 317-250-7316 or email amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
Archaeological meeting
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society May meeting is 7 p.m. tonight, May 14, at North Port community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd. Anthropologist Xenia Kyriakou is the speaker discussing the “Bioarchaeology of Monasticism: the Unruly Nuns of Cyprus.” For more information, visit www.wmslssorg.org
Golf tournament
The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament is set for Saturday, May 18 at the Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte. It is held by North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948 to help students in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools. Entry fee for a player is $75. The tournament, which is a foursome scramble, starts at 8:30 a.m. A ticket includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf, beverage tickets and a post-tournament awards dinner at AMVETS Post 312 in North Port. To join or for more information, contact Ken Miller at 941-204-5153.
‘More Than Sad’
A program called “More Than Sad: Teen Depression” takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 4 at the Morgan Family Community Center, North Port. It teaches teens “to recognize the signs of depression in themselves and others, challenges the stigma surrounding depression and demystifies the treatment process.” Register by sending an email to: amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Allamanda Garden Club{/strong}The Allamanda Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. The speaker is Alice White of People for Trees. For more information or to join, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743 or visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad @gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Water quality summit
Sarasota County hosts a water quality summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit is at the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It “is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally,” officials said. Registration is required. For more information, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call 941-861-5000.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
