Play this weekendThe North Port High School Theatre Department presents “Once Upon a Mattress” this weekend at North Port Performing Arts Center. It takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 adults; $8 seniors over the age of 55; $5 for students ages 7-18 and free for kids 6 and under.

Casino trip Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino leaving North Port Walmart at 8 a.m. Monday, April 8 at a cost of $25. Call Michael at 941-400-7416 to make reservations. Writers on the Air

Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments