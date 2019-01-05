Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, with “Thanks for the Memories” and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28, and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28 with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School. For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Casino trip
The Knights of Columbus Council 7997 host a bus trip to Immokalee Casino with the bus boarding at 8 a.m. Jan. 14 at North Port Walmart. The cost is $25. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-400-7416.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
NPFOWL talk
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a Mary Lundeberg discussion at 6 p.m., Jan. 16 at Shannon Staub Library, located at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Lundeberg will discuss “wild Florida” with slides of her work. Her art has been exhibited in art galleries, books and newspapers in several states. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Car show
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library hosts its charity car show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at the library. Registration is $10 donation and is open to all makes and models. It takes place at the library and Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. For more information, email tjrenihan@comcast.net.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
