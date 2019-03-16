Yard sale
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts a church yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon
March 23. To reserve a table at a cost of $15, contact Helen between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 941-426-2520. Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries starting April 1. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmeals onwheels@gmail.com.
Compassionate Friends
The North Port Compassionate Friends meets from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 for people who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild. For more information, call Kathy Holder at 704-609-7411.
Hazardous waste collection
The city of North Port is collecting hazardous waste from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16 at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It is for North Port residents only with proof of residency needed. Items accepted include pool chemicals, pesticide, fluorescent bulbs, glues, tires, paint, fertilizers, automotive products, unused prescription medicines and household fire extinguishers. For more information, call 941-240-8050.
Plant sale
Allamanda Garden Club of North Port hosts its fundraising plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 at 4483 Persian Lane, North Port. It will include annuals, houseplants, perennials, supplies and other items. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. The club meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Friday of the month September through May at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. For more information, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a discussion at 6 p.m. March 20 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, featuring Mollie Holland. Holland will discuss waterways in the region. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northport friendsofwildlife.org.
