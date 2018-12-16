Holiday sale
Friends of the North Port Public Library hosts a holiday sale in mid-December. Among the gifts available will be children books, garden stones and gift cards to restaurants. It takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Proceeds support children reading programs.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues today with “Christmas Winds.” An afternoon show, “Thanks for the Memories” takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28, and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28, 2019, with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School. For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a talk by Cora Berchem at 6 p.m. Dec. 19, at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will be discussing manatees, their biology, habits and status of their population along with threats to their well-being. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northport friendsofwildlife.org.
Scooters for vets
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Philly cheesesteak dinner Dec. 21. The dinner, from 5-7 p.m., costs a donation of $8 with proceeds benefiting Scooters for Veterans. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Cookie, candy sale
Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a cookie and candy sale starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 with lunch served from noon-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13, 2019, at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
