‘Conversations’
North Port is hosting “Community Conversations” to help discuss the city’s budget. The next event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight at SCF-Venice, at the Sarah H. Pappas Professional Development Center, Building 800, Room 801, Selby Room, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
North Port Project Graduation
North Port High School Project Graduation meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at North Port High’s Success Center. It is seeking volunteers. For more information, email nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com.
Community festival
San Pedro Catholic Church hosts its Community Festival March 1-3, co-sponsored by the city of North Port, the Atlanta Braves, Quality TV and other area businesses. It includes rides, games, a car and bike show, music and other events. During it, North Port will make a proclamation welcoming the Atlanta Braves.
Tour de Parks
Friends of Legacy Trail hosts its annual Tour de Parks ride on Sunday, March 24. It starts and finishes at Venice Train Depot, 303 East Venice Avenue, Venice. There are 21-, 35- or 62-mile rides along Legacy Trail and other routes. Registration is $40 through Feb. 27; $45 between Feb. 28-March 20 and $50 after March 20. The 62-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 21-mile ride begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.friendsofthelegacytrail.org.
St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance
Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 with Meloni’s corned beef and cabbage supper and music by Happy Feet. The donation is $20. For tickets or more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559 or Fred Kalita at 941-429-6602.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick dinner from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17. It includes corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and dessert for a $10 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Quarter auction
A North Port Quarter Auction will benefit North Port High School Project Graduation at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 941-586-8126 or email npqainfo@gmail.com.
Price widening discussion
North Port officials will discuss the Price Boulevard widening project from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Commission Chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. City engineers along with consultants are presenting an update on the project at 6:30 p.m. that night, officials said. For more information, call 941-240-8050, or email pwcustservice@cityofnorthport.com.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Back Pack Angels fundraiser
A fundraiser for North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, known as Back Pack Angels, takes place from 8-10 a.m. March 9 at Applebees in North Port. The morning includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage for $10 that can be purchased by calling Joyce Hill at 941-876-4809 or Dianne Patterson at 813-758-2805. They can also be purchased at the door. It will include a 50/50 drawing and a raffle for Universal Orlando including four passes for two parks — a $680 value for a $15 raffle. For more information, visit www.backpackangels.org.
Yard sale
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts a church yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon March 23. To reserve a table at a cost of $15, contact Helen between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 941-426-2520.
Vegas Night
The Rotary Club of North Port Central hosts Vegas Casino Gaming Night from 5:30 — 10 p.m. March 30 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Tickets cost $55 until March 10 and $60 between March 10-March 27. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call Maria at 941-426-0083 or email info@rotaryclubof northportcentral.com.
Scholarships available
Suncoast Credit Union has three available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 1 for Sarasota County students and March 31 for Charlotte County students. Requirements: Demonstrate financial need, plan to enroll in a four-year university, two-year college, or technical college in Florida, begin post-secondary school in 2019-2020, submit a statement of goals and extracurricular activities. Apply online at launchyourplan.com/suncoast-credit-union-scholarship/ Allamanda Garden Club has two scholarships available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31. Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Free tax help
AARP is hosting its Tax-Aide Program at various sites around North Port until April 15, but membership with AARP is not required. It takes place:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at Holiday Park Recreational Center, Tuscola Boulevard Phase 1 Hall;
• 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays at San Pedro Catholic Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail;
• 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays — by appointment only — Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. Call 941-861-1744.
Taxpayers seeking assistance should bring photo identification, last year’s tax return, a Social Security card along with income and deduction documents.
Spring Yard Sale
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts its Spring Yard Sale on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the Parish Life Building in North Port. It starts at 8 a.m. They are currently collecting items for it, including furniture, clothing, books, yard tools, jewelry and others. If interested in donating items, contact Mike at 941-390-7248 or Tony at 617-320-1759.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Show of Shows
The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has its “Show of Shows 2019” scheduled. The final Show of Shows is at 7 p.m. March 2 with comedian Gid Pool, who is known worldwide, along with singer and impressions of Bud Conover. Tickets are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office, at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port or by calling 941-426-8479.
