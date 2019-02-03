Show of Shows
The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has its “Show of Shows 2019” scheduled. The final Show of Shows is at 7 p.m. March 2 with comedian Gid Pool, who is known worldwide, along with singer and impressions of Bud Conover. Tickets are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office, at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port or by calling 941-426-8479.
A Florida-friendly yard
People for Trees hosts “Creating a Florida-Friendly Yard” at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The session will teach participants how to have a yard “that uses no fertilizers, requires far less water and maintenance than a traditional grass lawn, and is more compatible with Florida’s fragile ecosystems.” For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486, email tree lady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Novelist speaks
Novelist Virginia Czaja, who writes under the name Virginia Crane is the guest speaker at Shannon Staub Public Library at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Czaja has written more than a dozen books. She is a North Port resident and may hold a writing exercise during her talk. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
‘Red Hot Bunco’
The North Port Coalition of Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, is hosting Red Hot Bunco as a fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at New Hope Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. It will include dice games, a 50/50 drawing, raffles, a silent auction and a Crazy Hat contest. Tickets are $20. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that helps supply hygiene products to children in need in North Port. For more information, call 941-876-4809 or 813-758-2805.
Craft sale
Harbor Isles holds its annual Spring Craft Fair from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. About 50 tables will have crafts, including pottery, jewelry, greeting cards and other items. The event is open to the public. Harbor Isles is along U.S. 41 just north of Ortiz Boulevard.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Free tax help
AARP is hosting its Tax-Aide Program at various sites around North Port between Feb. 1-April 15, but membership with AARP is not required. It takes place:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at Holiday Park Recreational Center, Tuscola Boulevard Phase 1 Hall;
• 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays at San Pedro Catholic Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail;
• 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays — by appointment only — Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. Call 941-861-1744.
Taxpayers seeking assistance should bring photo identification, last year’s tax return, a Social Security card along with income and deduction documents.
Book sale
The Friends of the North Port Library sponsors a book sale in February. More than 2,000 books and other types of media will be for sale. The preview starts for members only from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. It will be open for the public from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15 along with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Membership applications are available at the library bookstore.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts Terry Root from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Root will discuss plastics and the harmful effects it has on wildlife. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
