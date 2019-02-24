Free tax help
AARP is hosting its Tax-Aide Program at various sites around North Port until April 15, but membership with AARP is not required. It takes place:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at Holiday Park Recreational Center, Tuscola Boulevard Phase 1 Hall;
• 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays at San Pedro Catholic Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail;
• 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.;
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays — by appointment only — Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. Call 941-861-1744.
Taxpayers seeking assistance should bring photo identification, last year’s tax return, a Social Security card along with income and deduction documents.
Scholarships available
Suncoast Credit Union has three available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 1 for Sarasota County students and March 31 for Charlotte County students. Requirements: Demonstrate financial need, plan to enroll in a four-year university, two-year college, or technical college in Florida, begin post-secondary school in 2019-2020, submit a statement of goals and extracurricular activities. Apply online at launchyourplan.com/suncoast-credit-union-scholarship/ Allamanda Garden Club has two scholarships available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31. Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Yard sale
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts a church yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon March 23. To reserve a table at a cost of $15, contact Helen between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 941-426-2520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.